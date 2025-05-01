THE NHS reminded the public to be careful and remain safe as the temperatures across the county rise over the coming days.
The MET Office said across Monmouthshire, temperatures may have hit as high as 29 degrees yesterday (Thursday, May 1).
Prompted by the scorching temperatures, the NHS reminded the public to protect themselves from the powerful sun, remain hydrated and other handy tips.
Taking to its socials, the NHS said: “Protecting your skin from the sun can help reduce your chance of developing skin cancer. Apply sunscreen and try to keep out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day.”
The service also reminded the public to spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm and use at least factor 30 sunscreen. It said: “When buying sunscreen, the label should have a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 to protect against UVB, and at least 4-star UVA protection.
“UVA protection can also be indicated by the letters "UVA" in a circle, which indicates that it meets the EU standard. Make sure the sunscreen is not past its expiry date and do not spend any longer in the sun than you would without sunscreen.”
Sunscreen is one of the best protections from the sun, but bizarrely the NHS says the majority of people do not apply it during hot and sunny weather.
Ideally, sunscreen needs to be applied in two sittings; one around 30 minutes before going out, and the second just before going out. It's also recommended to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours, as the sun can dry it off your skin.
If you plan to go into a swimming pool, check the sunscreen is water-resistant because you may need to apply another coat of sunscreen.
More warm weather advice can be found online.