HAVE you got plans for Bank Holiday Monday? If you’re looking for a great day out why not enter our Fabulous Friday Flash competition to win a pair of tickets to the fabulous spring plant fair at Hergest Croft Gardens in Kington.
With stunning views towards the Black Mountains and next to Offa’s Dyke Path, these horticulturally important gardens contain more than 5,000 rare trees and shrubs. The 70 acre gardens hold the National Collections of Maples and Birches plus over 130 “Champion Trees”
The gardens, tearooms, gift shop and plant sales are open daily until the end of October.
The annual Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair in Kington - which is one of the oldest in the county - has attracted a record number of exhibitors ahead of the event, which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5 - and is a must for all keen gardeners
The fair will feature over 65 stalls selling many rare and unusual plants, trees and shrubs from some of the finest suppliers in the country, a blacksmith’s demonstration, delicious artisan foods, local craft stalls, catering outlets and craft ales from the Weobley Brewery. In addition, renowned Welsh Harpist Aisha Vaughan (ex Clannad) will be performing on the day.
“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted that this year’s event has attracted such interest from some of the best nurseries and horticultural specialists in the Midlands” said Austyn Hallworth, Head of Marketing & PR for Hergest Croft Gardens.
“Last year, we exceeded visitor numbers and increased exhibitors, so to be over subscribed with a waiting list a week before the fair is very encouraging and testimony to the quality of the event. This is a fabulous day out for all the family and the weather is certainly on our side this year” he said.
For further details of the Spring Fair visit www.hergest.co.uk/events