A man who previously lived in Abergavenny has denied several child sexual offences in court including rape and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
43-year-old Richard Poynter, from Tredegar, denied all twelve charges against him at a plea hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday March 13.
All the charges brought against Poynter were sexual offences, including two of rape alongside engaging in sexual communication with a child, sexual assault and causing a girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
The offences are alleged to have taken place within a two-year period between 2023 and 2025.
He was granted conditional bail at the end of the hearing and a trial date was set for January 11th 2027.
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