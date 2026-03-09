BBC Radio 1’s Greg James will be racing into Abergavenny this weekend as part of his toughest TV challenge yet - an extraordinary 1,000km endurance tandem cycle across the UK to raise life‑changing funds for Red Nose Day.
The DJ will be arriving in town between 4-4.30pm on Saturday with the town centre closed to traffic to guarantee a warm Abergavenny welcome to Greg, his team and whoever his special guest for the day may be.
His progress on the marathon ride from Weymouth to Edinburgh will be live streamed by Comic Relief so you can check his location via the website.
This will be Greg’s third challenge for Comic Relief - despite proclaiming he would never ever do one again!
Cllr Philip Bowyer, Mayor of Abergavenny, said, "We are delighted to be welcoming the Comic Relief Longest Ride Challenge to Abergavenny on Saturday, March 14. “Knowing that Greg James is dedicating his Longest Ride Challenge to anyone who feels like they’re carrying life’s load on their own, and showing that whether someone is struggling silently, feeling overwhelmed or trying to get through one difficult day after another, none of us have to do it alone, is an important message which we wholeheartedly support.
“We look forward to supporting this worthwhile fundraising challenge, and hope you will all come along and join us in cheering Greg over the finish line on Saturday afternoon.”
Comments
