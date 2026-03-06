A drop in event at The Tithe Barn in Abergavenny will give residents the chance to learn more about plans for a new fish pass under Llanfoist bridge.
The scheme delivered by Natural Resources Wales’s (NRW) Four Rivers for LIFE Project will modify the bridge footings to improve passage for several migratory fish species on the River Usk SAC (Special Area of Conservation).
The step created by the existing bridge apron at Llanfoist bridge is considered a barrier to fish passage, especially to weaker swimming species such as shad and lamprey, which are both designated features of the River Usk SAC. Small barriers such as Llanfoist Bridge can also delay the movements of salmon and trout, and slow down their migration journeys.
The works will involve making a notch, or low flow channel through the bridge apron under one of the arches of the bridge. No works will take place on the upper structure of the bridge and there will not be any impact to the road.
The notch would include a series of small boulders to provide suitable flows for multi fish species passage during migration.
For many years, fish populations on the Usk have been struggling due to pressures such as climate change, habitat degradation, migration barriers and water quality.
The new fish pass will improve accessibility for migratory fish and construction is anticipated to start in July 2026, depending on weather conditions and river water levels.
Susie Kinghan, Four Rivers for LIFE Project Manager said: “This work will improve river connectivity for struggling species and build up the resilience of this precious and important river.”
You can learn more about the plans at the drop-in event at The Tithe Barn, Monk Street, Abergavenny on Thursday, March 19 between 3-7pm .
