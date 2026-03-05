MEMBERS of a teachers union have defended their decision to begin strike action at Abergavenny’s King Henry VIII school saying their move comes as a result of a multi million pound deficit at the all-through school.
NEU members at King Henry VIII School took their first day of strike action today (Thursday) laying the blame at the ‘employer’s failure to deal with a significant budget deficit which has grown over previous years and now stands at £2.3million’.
In a statement issued this afternoon the union said. “Whilst there have been meetings between union officials, the school leadership and local authority, and there has been some progress, it has been insufficient and teachers are still facing the dire consequences of a lack of timely action.”
Nicola Fitzpatrick, Wales Secretary for the National Education Union Cymru, said: ”NEU members have taken strike action due to a lack of commitment on protecting existing terms and conditions. Our members are not asking for anything unreasonable – just to be treated fairly and in keeping with long standing entitlements. We remain committed to reaching a negotiated outcome, but equally will not stand by when they are facing detriment.”
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said, "Monmouthshire County Council has been notified that the National Education Union (NEU) has called strike action at King Henry VIII 3-19 School on a number of dates during March.... This industrial action has been called in response to an ongoing staffing restructure consultation in the school.
"The council is disappointed that despite and changes to both the substance and process supporting the restructure that this action is still being pursued. No decision has been made and staff are currently in an open and meaningful consultation period.
"We continue to work closely with the school’s leadership and representative staff bodies, to achieve resolution and to avoid further disruption to pupils’ education.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.