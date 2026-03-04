EVER since KHS Headteacher Mr John Watson informed parents and carers via email that Abergavenny’s newly built 3-19 ‘super-school’ would be closed to pupils on possibly six days this March, due to strike action, the question ‘why?’ has reverberated around the town.
The official email from the school reads, “The National Education Union (NEU) has informed me that they intend to call their members to take part in strike action, due to the employer’s failure to agree that there will be no compulsory redundancies in an ongoing staff restructure process.”
Which said a lot but reveals less.
The Chronicle has received an avalanche of questions from concerned parents, asking, “Why are the school planning to shut up shop on at least three days during the last week of term? That's a bit of a nightmare for parents of primary-age children!"
Others of you have asked, “How many teachers will the compulsory redundancies effect?” And, "It’s one thing to make a song and dance about opening a 3-19 for the town, only for the teachers to go on strike in the first year of it being opened."
There have also been questions as to the management of the school’s budget and why there appears to be a general lack of clarity surrounding the strike.
The only thing we know with any degree of certainity is that children's education will suffer as a result!
We put your questions to a Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson who said, "Monmouthshire County Council has been notified that the National Education Union (NEU) has called strike action at King Henry VIII 3-19 School on a number of dates during March, beginning on Thursday 5 March. This industrial action has been called in response to an ongoing staffing restructure consultation in the school.
"The council recognises that this news will be disappointing and concerning for parents, carers and learners. We fully understand the disruption that school closures cause to families and sincerely regret the impact this situation may have.
"The council’s priority is always the safety, well-being, and educational continuity of learners. We thank parents, carers and young people for their patience and understanding while this challenging situation is addressed.
"We understand that due to the anticipated level of staff participation in the strike, the school will be closed to the majority of pupils on Thursday 5 March, with the exception of Year 12 and Year 13 learners, for whom the school will remain open. These arrangements are necessary to ensure that the school continues to operate safely and in line with its statutory responsibilities.
"The council is disappointed that despite and changes to both the substance and process supporting the restructure that this action is still being pursued. No decision has been made and staff are currently in an open and meaningful consultation period.
"We continue to work closely with the school’s leadership and representative staff bodies, to achieve resolution and to avoid further disruption to pupils’ education.
"The council’s priority remains learners’ safety, wellbeing and educational continuity, and we thank families for their patience and understanding."
