Dame Shân had longstanding links with the Royal Family. She served as a lady-in-waiting to Princess Anne and was a close friend of the family. Her daughter, Alexandra – known as Tiggy – later became nanny to Princes William and Harry. Over the years, Dame Shân accompanied many members of the Royal Family on official visits to Wales, including Queen Elizabeth II. As a student in Aberystwyth in 1969, the then Prince Charles was known to spend time fishing at Glanusk.