Smiths Newent Auctions have now closed their March 26-27 auction for entries and the fully illustrated catalogue will be online from March 20. The saleroom has been particularly busy over the last few weeks and this larger than usual sale contains a wide variety of fascinating entries including ceramics, glass, books, postcards, furniture, pictures and collectables. It also features a special selection of silver, gold and kewellery.
The large ceramics and glass section boasts some particularly interesting entries including selections of studio glass and ceramics from a local deceased estate. Other contemporary items include a large Moorcroft Lamia vase estimated at £100/£150 and a collection of Herend porcelain with blue sprigged decoration. Interesting and fun novelty items include a Sylvac string dispenser in the very realistic form of a ball of string and a charming Goebel salt and pepper in the guise of two cartoon dogs.
More serious entries include a rare 19th century Meissen style figure of a gentleman playing tennis. Dressed in a very elegant floral frock coat, frilly shirt and waistcoat he looks like he is not really kitted out for sport, and he certainly bears no resemblance to the tennis players of today.
Other entries include a very handsome Doulton Lambeth silver rimmed tall jug and two tumblers estimated at £200/£300 and a rather jolly looking bright orange large Copeland jug decorated with classical scenes. Looks can be deceiving though as the jug comes from a series depicting scenes from Homer’s The Iliad. In this example the dead body of Hector is being dragged by the chariot of Achilles whilst a concerned looking goddess hovers along above. Another classically inspired piece by Copeland is a very rare ‘mosaic’ tile - again illustrating the Victorian’s fascination for antiquity and inspired by the many archeological finds made during the 19th century.
Other sections of the sale are also brimming with a fantastic selection of quirky antiques such as a 19th century Black Forest mantel clock in the form of a church tower with a rather doleful looking monk pulling on the bell to strike the hours.
The silver section includes a large selection of collectable pieces such as a Georgian toothpick box. This might seem an odd item to make in solid silver but in the 18th and 19th century it was quite acceptable to whip out your toothpick at the dining table and having a fancy box was obviously quite a status symbol.
Another luxury gentleman’s accessory comes in the form of a heavy silver gilt snuff box of some considerable quality. Estimated at £200/£300 the box was brought into the saleroom by a rather astute elderly lady who had spotted it for sale at a village fete last summer. The jewellery cabinet is also overflowing with entries including a full range of both antique and modern jewellery.
The collectables section includes a good range of toys, books and postcards as well as the usual selection of interesting and unusual ‘Objets d’Art’. These include a fine 19th century bronze of a young boy draped with a wolf skin after Hermann Gladenbeck estimated at £200/£400 and a cold painted spelter kingfisher seated on a marble pen holder estimated at £80/£120.
Smiths catalogue will be online from March 20 with viewing on March 24-25 from 10am to 5pm. Entries for future sales are invited from April 2 by appointment. The May sale has a special section for medals and militaria and the coin valuers are already starting to prepare for the August Coins and Notes sale in August.
All Smiths sales include a wide selection of ceramics, glass, silver, gold, jewellery, furniture, paintings and collectables. For all enquiries please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
