Other entries include a very handsome Doulton Lambeth silver rimmed tall jug and two tumblers estimated at £200/£300 and a rather jolly looking bright orange large Copeland jug decorated with classical scenes. Looks can be deceiving though as the jug comes from a series depicting scenes from Homer’s The Iliad. In this example the dead body of Hector is being dragged by the chariot of Achilles whilst a concerned looking goddess hovers along above. Another classically inspired piece by Copeland is a very rare ‘mosaic’ tile - again illustrating the Victorian’s fascination for antiquity and inspired by the many archeological finds made during the 19th century.