The Savoy Theatre, Monmouth is pleased to announce the visit of the brand new production of Neil Brand’s “Evening with Laurel and Hardy” 2026 Centenary Tour.
Neil has established himself as the foremost exponent of silent film and improvised piano accompaniment and is leading the celebrations for the centenary of Laurel and Hardy with a brand-new show.
In 1926, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy signed separate contracts with Hollywood film mogul Hal Roach, and appeared for the first time in a film together, “45 Minutes from Hollywood”. The following year they would become an official comedy partnership that would set the whole world rocking with laughter.
Thanks to new restorations of their silent films, and the rediscovery of some of their lesser-known comedies, Neil will uncover gems of hilarity from the team whose comedy never ages, and bring them to jaw-dropping life with the demanding live piano improvisations for which he is so famous. Featuring extended scenes from the best of their silent comedies, particularly You’re Darn Tootin, The Finishing Touch and The Second Hundred Years.
Neil’s concerts have proved hugely popular with his personal contact with the audience and his unique insight into Laurel and Hardy and the birth of the cinema industry. His engaging easy-going style, along with his Q&A at the end of the show answering all the questions from the audience, followed by his after-show ‘Meet and Greet’, makes for a highly entertaining evening.
We have two pairs of tickets to his Monmouth show up for grabs in this weeks ‘Flash Friday’ competition. To be in with a chance of winning one of the pairs of tickets simply email your name and telephone number to [email protected] by no later than 3pm on Monday, March 16. Winners will be informed by email on Tuesday.
