THE impersonator behind the Spitting Image voice of Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer will be putting our politicians and his own health in the spotlight, when his biggest tour to date, Defying Calamity, wings in to Monmouth's Savoy Theatre next month.
Leading political satirist Matt Forde will be looking for the chinks of light in life ,despite all the evidence to the contrary in politics and his own wellbeing, which recently included surgery to remove a spinal tumour.
One review said: "The most topically incisive impersonator on the block… It’s laugh-a-minute stuff, underpinned by the kind of wisdom and natural resilience our leaders could learn from.
"He was always impressive, but he deserves his inevitable standing-ovation as never before."
Matt has been hailed as "a first class comic" by The Guardian and our “foremost satirical stand-up” by The Sunday Times, and praised by The Mail on Sunday for "flying the flag for satire."
He broadcast with Russell Howard and Jon Richardson on their shows on BBC Radio 6, and has made six seasons of Unspun with Matt Forde, his topical political show on Dave.
As well as his political satire on Spitting Image, Forde wrote the memoir Politically Homeless in 2020, and hosts The Political Party podcast and British Scandal with Alice Levine and Down the Dog with Jon Richardson.
Forde's political comedy chat show, The Matt Forde Focus Group, has also been broadcast on BBC Radio 4 since 2025.
His 2022 tour Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right proved a big hit, as did his 2024 The End of an Era tour, capped off with his second Royal Variety performance.
And he'll be live at the Savoy on Friday, April 17, with tickets £25 available from the box office or via https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/live/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.