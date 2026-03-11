Ultimately, Evil Are the Dead serves as a cautionary tale about the rapid arrival of artificial intelligence into everyday life, particularly for younger generations growing up online. The novel highlights how teenagers, still forming their identities and emotional resilience, can be especially vulnerable to digital influence. By weaving these themes into a crime investigation led by DI Fagan, the story encourages parents, teachers and communities to consider how emerging technologies may shape the lives of young people in ways society is only beginning to understand.