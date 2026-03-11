A new Welsh crime thriller set locally is set to explore the disturbing intersection between artificial intelligence, social media, and teenage vulnerability.
Evil Are the Dead, the latest novel in the DI Fagan crime series by Abergavenny author Jason Chapman, centres on a shocking double murder in the small Monmouthshire village of Gilwern.
At the heart of the story is thirteen-year-old Lola Strong, a troubled teenager whose actions trigger a chain of events that shocks the local community. But as the investigation deepens, the consequences of that digital influence become increasingly disturbing. A violent stabbing, the manipulation of vulnerable teenagers, and a tragic suicide all raise questions about whether technology is simply reflecting human behaviour — or quietly shaping it.
Jason explained, "The idea behind the story came from watching how quickly artificial intelligence is entering everyday life. Teenagers are now interacting with technology that can talk to them, advise them and influence their thinking. I wanted to explore what might happen when that influence goes too far.
"The idea was partly inspired by the drama Adolescence on Netflix. The miniseries made me think about how teenage culture online can spiral in dangerous ways. The show examined toxic male environments. In my novel I wanted to turn the camera the other way and explore the darker dynamics within teenage female friendships — jealousy, manipulation and social power — and what happens when technology quietly fuels those emotions."
Jason added, "The novel also explores growing concerns around the relationship between artificial intelligence chatbots and vulnerable young users. As AI systems become more sophisticated and conversational, teenagers are increasingly interacting with digital personalities that can provide companionship, advice and emotional reassurance.”
The story also reflects the growing pressure modern policing faces as technology evolves faster than traditional investigative methods. Within the novel, Detective Inspector Marc Fagan of Gwent Police finds himself confronting a form of crime that doesn’t leave fingerprints or obvious suspects. As online platforms, encrypted messaging and artificial intelligence begin to influence real-world behaviour, investigators must navigate digital evidence, complex algorithms and corporate technology firms.
For Fagan — a seasoned, instinct-driven detective from an earlier generation of policing — the case forces him into unfamiliar territory, highlighting how even experienced officers can feel out of their depth as AI-related crime begins to emerge.
Ultimately, Evil Are the Dead serves as a cautionary tale about the rapid arrival of artificial intelligence into everyday life, particularly for younger generations growing up online. The novel highlights how teenagers, still forming their identities and emotional resilience, can be especially vulnerable to digital influence. By weaving these themes into a crime investigation led by DI Fagan, the story encourages parents, teachers and communities to consider how emerging technologies may shape the lives of young people in ways society is only beginning to understand.
As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly common presence in everyday life, the novel asks a simple but unsettling question — are we prepared for the consequences when machines begin influencing the most vulnerable members of society?
Evil are the dead is set to release on March 15 on Amazon, Kindle and paperback.
