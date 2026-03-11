A 63-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged over the death of a 63-year-old motorcyclist near Raglan Garden Centre last year.
Christine Baxter of Court Robert Farm, Bryngwyn Road, Tregare, is charged with causing the death of Darren Gough by careless driving on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and is due to appear before Newport magistrates tomorrow (Wednesday, March 12).
The incident, which happened on Groesenen Road around 11.15am and involved a Landrover Freelander and a motorbike, saw the National Police Air Service, Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance, South Wales Fire and Rescue and Gwent Police rush to the scene.
Gwent Police said at the time the injured man had been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.
