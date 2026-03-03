GWENT Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough has described the social media messages shared by two former police officers as “utterly vile and shocking” and demonstrated attitudes that “have absolutely no place in policing or our society.”
Former PCs Simon Lewis and James Heley left the force on Friday, 27 February, prior to a gross misconduct hearing on Monday, March 2.
The panel found both officers to be in breach of the required standards of professional behaviour and were charged with gross misconduct.
The hearing heard that if the former officers had not resigned ahead of the hearing, they would have been “dismissed without notice.”
Representing Gwent Police, John-Paul Waite told the disciplinary panel that PC Lewis had sent messages mocking “Thai ladyboys.”
He explained, “The messages include the use of an offensive term to describe a person from South East Asia, ridicule of the appearance of a person from South East Asia, ridicule of homosexuality, the use of an offensive term associated with homosexuality, and an attempt at ridicule on the basis of a racial stereotype.”
PC Haley was accused of sending messages “sexually explicit” in content that “depict the objectification of women” and also “depict violence against women and girls”, such as a video “of a woman being slapped in the face by a penis.”
In the wake of the hearing, Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said, “The WhatsApp messages sent by these former officers were utterly vile and shocking, showing blatant racism, homophobia, and misogyny, attitudes that have absolutely no place in policing or our society.
“It is right that both former PCs Simon Lewis and James Heley are no longer part of Gwent Police. Their actions have brought shame to our organisation and have undermined public trust."
He added, “The vast majority of our officers serve with pride, professionalism, and integrity. Our communities, and our staff, deserve nothing less than the highest standards.”
