TWO men have been charged with a further 26 offences in connection with alleged child abuse at the former Coed Glas children’s centre in Abergavenny.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised further charges against Angus Riddell and Robin Griffiths who were previously charged with 45 counts between them.
Riddell, aged 69, of Cwmbach, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was arrested on 24 February and has been charged with a further 21 offences:
- Two counts of rape of a female under 16
- One count of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age
- Three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years
- One count of indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years
- 14 counts of assault / ill-treat / neglect / abandon a child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury
Riddell was previously charged with 38 offences in June 2025.
Robin Griffiths, aged 66, from Blaenau Gwent originally but now lives in Bideford, Devon, was arrested on 23 February and has been charged with a further five offences:
- Three counts of indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years
- Two counts of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14 years of age
Griffiths was previously charged with seven offences in June 2025.
Both are on bail and are due to appear before magistrates in March in relation to the new charges.
The two defendants have previously plead not guilty to the initial charges at previous court hearings, and a trial date of January 2027 has been set.
Operation Spinney has been investigating reports made by a number of men and women of sexual and physical abuse committed against them as children predominantly at the former Coed Glas Assessment Centre, Abergavenny, between the 1970s and 1990s.
The centre at the time was the responsibility of the former Gwent Local Authority and has been closed since 1995.
Earlier this month, CPS authorised charges against two other people in connection with the investigation with six offences between them.
Lisa Gething, a 59-year-old woman from Abergavenny, a social worker employed by Caerphilly County Borough Council, was charged with four counts of assault / ill-treat / neglect / abandon a child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury
And Simon Bevan, a 55-year-old Caerphilly man was charged with two counts of the same offence. They are also on bail and set to appear at Newport Crown Court today (Friday).
Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck of Gwent Police said:“Our focus remains on supporting victims in this investigation and supporting them alongside specialist agencies.
“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and local authorities as part of this long-running investigation.
“We take all reports of child abuse seriously and would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”
To report child abuse, please contact us online or by calling 101. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, please call 999.
