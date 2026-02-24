CRIMESTOPPERS have offered a £10,000 reward for information in the hunt for a man wanted for questioning over an attempted murder outside a town centre pub.
A 37-year-old man was left with life threatening injuries after an alleged assault outside the Picture House Wetherspoons pub in Ebbw Vale around midnight on Friday and Saturday (February 21-22).
Gwent Police are hunting for Kyle O'Callaghan, 30, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, in connection with the investigation.
Independent charity Crimestoppers said today (Tuesday, February 24): “An incident is being investigated which occurred on Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, between 11.30pm on Friday 20 February and 12.15am on Saturday 21 February.
”Thirty-year-old Kyle O’Callaghan, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, is wanted in connection with an attempted murder, who has links to both Ebbw Vale and Cardiff.
“As efforts continue to trace him, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively and anonymously to the charity that leads to an arrest and conviction.
“Do you have information but do not want to speak directly to the police? You can tell the charity Crimestoppers what you know and stay 100% anonymous. Always.
“Call Crimestoppers at any time on 0800 555 111 or complete the quick and secure online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales for Crimestoppers, said: “This was a serious incident which has had a significant impact on those involved and the wider community. Someone will know where Kyle O'Callaghan is.
“We understand that some people may feel uncomfortable speaking directly to the police. Crimestoppers provides a safe and independent way to share information anonymously.
“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us. We do not ask for your name, we do not trace calls and we do not track IP addresses. You will completely anonymous.”
The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling us on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or DM them on Facebook or X, quoting 26*55384.
