A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an incident outside an Ebbw Vale pub around midnight on Friday.
Gwent Police have also identified the victim as Marcus Lee Carpenter, 37, from Tredegar, who had been in a life-threatening condition in hospital, and died from his injuries on Monday.
A man from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday following a £10,000 Crimestoppers appeal for information.
Police have now laid a charge of manslaughter, with the accused remanded in custody and due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 26 February.)
Police officers went to The Picture House in Bethcar Street, following reports of an assault outside the pub between 11.30pm on Friday 20 February and 12.15am on Saturday 21 February.
Mr Carpenter’s family has been informed of his death and are receiving support from specialist officers.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2600055384, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
