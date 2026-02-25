A MAN has died three days after being attacked outside a town centre pub, with police now treating it as a murder case.
Gwent Police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday after a manhunt, and then rearrested him on suspicion of murder when the injured victim was pronounced dead.
Crimesetoppers had earlier offered a £10,000 reward in the hunt for a suspect over the attack – named as Kyle O'Callaghan, of Llanrumney, Cardiff – which happened outside Ebbw Vale's Wetherspoons pub around midnight on Friday.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said last night: "A man has died following a report of an assault in Ebbw Vale.
"The 37-year-old, from Tredegar, had been in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
"A Cardiff man, who had already been arrested in connection with the incident, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"The 30-year-old remains in police custody being questioned.
"Officers went to The Picture House in Bethcar Street, between 11.30pm on Friday 20 February and 12.15am on Saturday 21 February, following reports of an assault outside the pub.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2600055384, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X,or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org."
