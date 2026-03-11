Sadly, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Gwent Police has advised anyone planning to travel from the station to stay away from the area until further notice and to find alternative routes for their journeys.
“Officers were called at around 1pm today (11 March) to Abergavenny railway station following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a spokesperson for British Transport Police said.
“Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
The rail operator, Transport for Wales, has told passengers it expects delays of up to 60 minutes on services already running and that services may be cancelled in both directions. A staff member at the scene said alternative transport is being arranged.
Disruption is likely until 4pm this afternoon.
