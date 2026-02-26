LOCAL man and Senned candidate Owen Lewis will be holding a meet and greet session at Abergavenny’s Melville Theatre next Tuesday from 6-8pm.
The event will afford Owen, who is standing as an Independent MS in May’s Senedd elections, the opportunity to discuss your concerns and also the chance for him to elaborate on why he believes that he can offer something a little different and a little unique to the world of Welsh politics.
Owen, who is a bookseller, writer, disability rights campaigner, and former support worker from Abergavenny, explained, “I am completely independent, so there will be no party politics or sleazy backroom deals. You have my word that if I become your MS, I will put every working hour into serving only my constituents, from the most vulnerable upwards.”
To find out more, pop along and see next week’s Chronicle for a more in-depth interview with Owen.
