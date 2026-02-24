On Saturday 28th February, 7.30 pm at St Mary’s Priory Church, Monmouth Male Voice Choir will be joined by Worcester Male Voice Choir for a spectacular St David’s day concert.
The evening provides a return visit for the men of Worcester, Monmouth having enjoyed a wonderful evening of song in College Hall back in September.
It is planned to bring the two choirs together during the evening for a couple of numbers so the audience can expect to be wowed by over 100 voices on stage.
Tickets: £15 available online www.monmvc.org.uk or from Stephen’s Bookshop in Church Street.
Monmouth Male Voice Choir thank Wye Valley Brewery for kindly sponsoring the evening.
Proceeds will go to the Mayor’s Flood Relief Fund.
