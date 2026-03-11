A garden in Llanover is celebrating six decades at the heart if its community as it opens for the National Garden Scheme once again.
The 18-acre, Grade II listed garden with within the Llanover Estate features a walled Round Garden, two Arboreta and an extensive herbaceous borders and lawns.
Established in 1792 by Benjamin Waddington. the great-great-great-great grandfather of the present owner, Elizabeth Murray, visitors can admire trees planted over two centuries years ago. The Rhyd-y-Meirch stream runs through the entire length of the garden, translating to ‘Ford of the Stallions’ in English.
It is also full with unique trees and shrubs planted in the twentieth century by former owner and Royal Horticultural Society President, Robin Herbert.
Set beneath the Black Mountains in the Usk Valley, the garden now been opening for the National Garden Scheme for the last 60 years. The scheme encourages everyone to enjoy gardens and donates any funds raised to worthy causes.
In 2025, the NGS donated £450,000 to the Carers Trust, Hospice UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Parkinson’s UK each. While QICN is also benefitting for a donation of £475,000.
Gardens in the Gwent Region alone had a successful year of fundraising. By collaborating with private garden owners, who open their green spaces to the public for a small fee, over £70,000 was raised in this corner of Wales.
The next open day at Llanover will be on Sunday March 29 between 2pm and 5pm. Adults can gain entry for £8 while children will be allowed in for free, and it opens by arrangement for groups of up to five.
Celebrations don’t end in 2026 either, as next year the National Garden Scheme will be celebrating its centenary year with gardens in Gwent and beyond helping to raise more money for worthy causes.
