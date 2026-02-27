‘Monmouth Gold Daffodil’ - a poem for St David’s Day, written by Elizabeth Smith.
Courtly Prince of Spring, crowned with Royal Gold,
Each year, you keep your secret tryst
With those who went before, the citizens of old.
Not even the earth, tomb-stone cold,
Can halt your silent battles,
Rapiers thrusting ever upwards,
Slicing through the fortressed sod,
Finally each freshly-cast green sword meets only air
And heralds your arrival
Turning our bleak gardens into guarded castles,
Fit for Welsh princesses and legendary Kings.
The cruel, lion winds of March trumpet your fanfare
And each daffodil with uplifted lance, is set to
Canter and prance across the land
Along rustic roads and wending lanes
Where dragons once trod
Rallying troops and the grass to vigour,
Confusing the sun to dare out-shine
Your pure, golden attire,
Coinage for saintly David to be recrowned King
And for Henrys Agincourt to live again
Dazzling Monmouth Gold, pageantry of spring.
