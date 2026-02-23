Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder throughout his entire career, this six-piece band features vocalist Noel McCalla (voted one of Britain’s top soul singers - Blues and Soul Magazine), award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (a member of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra since 2004) and a world-class live band. Performing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics 'I Wish' and ‘Superstition' to beautiful arrangements of 'My Cherie Amour' and 'Ribbon in the Sky’, the band present a diverse catalogue of Stevie Wonder classics from 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' through to 'Talking Book', ‘Innervisions', 'Songs in the Key of Life' and 'Hotter than July’.