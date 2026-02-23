Fans of the legendary Stevie Wonder are in for a real treat when the show ‘The Wonder of Stevie’ bursts onto the stage of the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth this month.
Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder throughout his entire career, this six-piece band features vocalist Noel McCalla (voted one of Britain’s top soul singers - Blues and Soul Magazine), award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (a member of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra since 2004) and a world-class live band. Performing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics 'I Wish' and ‘Superstition' to beautiful arrangements of 'My Cherie Amour' and 'Ribbon in the Sky’, the band present a diverse catalogue of Stevie Wonder classics from 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' through to 'Talking Book', ‘Innervisions', 'Songs in the Key of Life' and 'Hotter than July’.
Noel McCalla’s long association with the brilliant Morrissey Mullen Band earned him acclaim as one of Britain’s best soul singers and, for more than 19 years his searing, soulful vocals were featured with the iconic Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. He also provided vocals on Mike Rutherford’s highly acclaimed album, ‘Smallcreep’s Day’ and is regularly featured with jazz funk band, Mezzoforte.
Derek Nash has won several British Jazz Awards throughout his career fronting Sax Appeal, his Acoustic Quartet and the funk band Protect the Beat. He’s performed live, on record and on television with Gregory Porter, Chaka Khan, David Sanborn, Eric Clapton, Nile Rogers, Amy Winehouse and many more. He is also a member of the Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion.
Joining Noel and Derek will be Jonathan Noyce (bass), Tim Cansfield (guitar), Neil Angilley (keyboards) and Nic France (drums).
