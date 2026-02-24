The nation’s favourite psychic is back on tour! Sally has been wowing theatre audiences young and old around the world for over 12 years. Her show will have you on the edge of your seat, as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century. Whether you know her from her hit TV series, through watching her on Celebrity Big Brother or reading one of her best-selling books, there is nothing quite like seeing Sally live on stage.
Sally explains: “My tour has become a way of life for me, as I’m getting older my abilities as a medium are stronger than ever, so to be able to pass messages on to the audiences is a huge privilege”.
The show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment.
