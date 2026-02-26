The community is welcome to attend Chapel House in Monmouth on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21 for a walk around the listed building, to learn about its history and take a sneak peak inside before it goes on the market.
Built in around 1720 by the ironmaster William Rea, a former Mayor of Monmouth, it was originally called The Chantry, then St Brides, and was made a Grade II-listed building in 1952.
Renamed Chapel House in 1970, it has most recently been at the heart of Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, where it was used as a boarding house from then until last year.
The “substantial townhouse garden from the early 18th century" stretches down to the River Monnow below, and was the scene of a shootout in 1945, when murderer Ronald Mauri was arrested after a manhunt.
The school has had a £25m investment in many new facilities and refurbishment of lots of areas of the school, and the planned move to sell Chapel House is now here.
The boarding house provided flexibility for welcoming short-stay groups of students once full-time boarders were all homed on the main campus.
They retain boarding capacity for 200+ students, and boarding continues to thrive at the school, welcoming students from over 20 nationalities alongside local pupils and those from forces and military families.
The property will go on the market towards the end of March, and the school looks forward to it having a new lease of life again.
You can find out more information on the Haberdashers’ Monmouth School website at Heritage Days - Haberdashers' Monmouth School
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.