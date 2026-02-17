You can enjoy a hands-on experience at Caerphilly Castle which has recently undergone a medieval makeover, now featuring extensive interpretation that brings the castle to life. Visitors can step inside the Great Hall and Inner East Gatehouse to experience how the site would have looked in the 13th century or visit Caerleon Roman Baths where the Guessing Game Trail runs daily throughout the half term and visitors can sniff, touch, and guess their way around a real Roman bathhouse, bringing history to life. For dramatic venues pay a visit to Chepstow Castle on the banks of the Severn Estuary where you can explore at a quieter, more relaxed pace, away from the crowds.