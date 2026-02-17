As this February half term comes to a close, Darryl Carrington will be performing his family-friendly circus comedy show at Theatre Brycheiniog on Friday, February 20 at 2pm.
Out of the Box sees an unlikely character and his box bring audiences together through joyful awe, never knowing what to expect next. With every opening of the box comes new trick shots, mini acts, and hilarious opportunities for participation – but don’t worry – Darryl only ever wants you to leave the stage feeling like the star of the show (there’s no room for ridicule here).
Darryl Carrington who is from Newport has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and will now delight local audiences in Brecon during the half term holidays. His hour long show which is ideal for ages four and over, is a joyous celebration of play, bringing generations together through seriously skilful silliness.
Delivered through, non-verbal clowning, ordinary objects become extraordinary in the hands of Darryl – and you won’t believe the reaction he gets from a toothbrush in the finale!
Out of the Box will be at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon on Friday, February20 at 2pm. Tickets are available from the Box Office on:01874 611622 or by visiting Brycheiniog.co.uk
Enjoy a taste of the past
If you’re looking for something to do before Friday why not take the chance to to explore some of Cadw’s historic places across Wales.
From castles and abbeys to ancient monuments, there are affordable days out for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re entertaining young children, brushing up on Welsh history, or simply seeking a winter walk with a view, there’s a Cadw site to suit every kind of explorer.
Cadw’s historical places offer great-value options for families and individuals looking for low-cost ways to get out and explore, particularly during school holidays and There’s a location for every kind of explorer.
Families can enjoy a visit full of adventure, excitement and discovery at locations like Raglan Castle, the grandest castle ever built by Welshmen, or explore the romantic ruins of Tintern Abbey.
You can enjoy a hands-on experience at Caerphilly Castle which has recently undergone a medieval makeover, now featuring extensive interpretation that brings the castle to life. Visitors can step inside the Great Hall and Inner East Gatehouse to experience how the site would have looked in the 13th century or visit Caerleon Roman Baths where the Guessing Game Trail runs daily throughout the half term and visitors can sniff, touch, and guess their way around a real Roman bathhouse, bringing history to life. For dramatic venues pay a visit to Chepstow Castle on the banks of the Severn Estuary where you can explore at a quieter, more relaxed pace, away from the crowds.
With over 130 Cadw locations across Wales, you can discover history on your doorstep. Whether it’s a short trip from home or a weekend outing, there’s a local monument ready to offer a fun-filled, memorable half-term day out for the whole family. For those looking to make the most of multiple visits, Cadw membership offers great value.
