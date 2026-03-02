The valuers have been very busy in the last couple of weeks out and about on appointments to visit a number of local properties. In cases where there is a whole house contents, or just too many items to bring to the saleroom for assessment, then Smiths are happy to send a valuer out to evaluate the items in situ. This can also be very useful if the vendor is unsure which items to bring to the saleroom or if there are a variety of heavy pieces such as large paintings or furniture. Often during the visit the vendor might find that the items they thought were of interest are no longer so popular, whilst the valuer might spot something else of value which the client had no idea would even be saleable.