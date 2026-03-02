Projects like HS2, and the Oxford-Cambridge line, that demonstrably only benefit England and only exist in England. And yet, because of some trick in the Treasury, we lose out on billions from these projects, whereas Scotland and Northern Ireland get consequential funding from them. It is a ridiculously blatant injustice - and both Labour and the Tories in the Senedd agree on this point. UK Labour used to agree, too, until they were in power and in a position to do something about it. It's the latest example of how badly Wales is let down by Westminster. We will never be a priority for them.