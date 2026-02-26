I was recently in Abergavenny, helping a local community make their area an even better place to live.
During a door-knocking session with Cllr Tudor Thomas, residents repeatedly raised concerns about litter hot spots building up in the Heol Hamelin area.
Following this being reported, within days, the brilliant Keep Abergavenny Tidy team got straight to work, filling eight bags of rubbish.
My office also raised the issue with Codi Group, who look after the estate. An initial walkabout was carried out, and as a result of this, bin storage areas were built to prevent rubbish and recycling from blowing around.
We then teamed up with Codi, Labour councillors, residents, Keep Abergavenny Tidy and Monmouthshire County Council for a community litter pick.
It was a fantastic session, with everyone coming together to make an already lovely estate even cleaner, reducing litter hot spots and showing what can be achieved when people work together.
On the topic of local people working together to improve their area, I’m also delighted to share that, alongside better rail infrastructure across South Wales, Magor will soon get a new train station.
Securing this station is one of my key campaigns as MP. After many questions and speeches in Parliament, alongside extensive lobbying of both UK and Welsh Government Ministers, we have finally made it happen.
This has been a true community effort, and I want to thank the incredible local campaigners - including the Magor Rail Group, Monmouthshire County Council and our local councillors - whose tireless work made this possible.
The Welsh Government has confirmed that work will begin this year on all five Burns Stations across South Wales, with Magor Walkway Station expected to be one of the first delivered.
Funded through a £445 million UK Government investment in rail infrastructure across South Wales, the new station will open up job opportunities, improve transport links and help ease congestion on surrounding roads.
As your MP, I will always do everything I can to secure investment for Monmouthshire, make our towns and villages even better places to live, and ensure our voice is heard loud and clear across Westminster.
On this, following the success of my first ‘Coffee With Cath’ session in Monmouth, I’m hosting another one in Caldicot on Friday, March 13 from 11:00am–12:30pm.
It’s an informal event to reflect on the area and hear directly from you about local issues.
If you can’t make this one, I’ll be holding more sessions across Monmouthshire throughout the year.
