“‘I thought I’d throw in something a little extra for this deal, Tom.’ Said Captain KFC. ‘But it’s gonna cost you. It’s a long way from the Mojave Desert to Deadwood on horseback. And no offence, but these here boys look like they’d got lost on a racetrack. These mustangs are valuable to me in spirit and in profit. I don’t want a single one of them being run into the ground by some fools from Wales who’ve seen too many Clint Eastwood movies. Keith, here is my insurance policy that these Mustangs get back to where they belong unscathed and in tip-top condition.’”