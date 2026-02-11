Some of our political opponents have accused Plaid Cymru of being too close to Labour. Plaid Cymru Leader’s Rhun ap Iorwerth made it abundantly clear at our last conference that is not the case when he said: “We are not here to repair Labour. We are here to replace them.” The same political opponents accuse us of bailing out Labour when we agreed not to vote against the recent Welsh Government budget in return for significant concessions for the NHS and Local Government. Our motivations in striking a deal with the budget were solely concerned with protecting our communities and the people that live in them. Thanks to Plaid Cymru’s intervention, councils across Wales are now receiving a 4.5 per cent average uplift, with no authority getting less than 4.1 per cent. That has provided stability, protected services and taken 10%+ council tax rises off the table.