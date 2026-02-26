Turnip added, “In response, Keith let out a terrifying neigh, but before he could pull the trigger on the shotgun, Big Tony stepped in and knocked Puerto Rico Paul spark out. He quickly turned to Keith, knelt, and said, ‘Apologies for my dim-witted and loose-lipped friend, my lord. He’s never spent anytime around horses, let alone centaurs. The ways of the four-legged ones are alien to him. Trust me, my lord, it’s an honour and a privilege to be in your company, and I will pledge both my word and my honour on him not stepping out of line or speaking out of turn again.’”