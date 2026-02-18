I want to focus this week on some very positive news for Monmouthshire.
As we all know, over the past 15 years, high streets across the UK have suffered.
With shopping habits changing and the cost of living crisis hitting families hard. I know that in some places, our high streets were becoming almost unrecognisable.
Thankfully, Welsh high streets were not hit as hard, as the Welsh Government has worked to protect and continue investing in them.
And now - with a UK Labour Government - I’m pleased to share that further help is on the way.
Over the next year, our towns will receive a cash injection of £2.2 million to support regeneration projects across Monmouthshire.
This includes £700,000 from the Welsh Government and a massive £1.5 million from the UK Government’s Pride in Place fund, money I am very proud to have helped secure for Monmouthshire.
Importantly, this money is not being spent directly by the UK or Welsh Governments. Instead, it is being given to local people to decide where and how it should be used.
Across Monmouthshire, Monmouthshire County Council has supported local placemaking groups to determine how this funding will be spent.In every town across the county, this investment will support meaningful local projects.
These include bringing empty shop units back into use, creating larger and more accessible public toilets and changing facilities, investing in parks and allotments, and making our high streets brighter, safer, and more welcoming.
I am particularly pleased that £150,000 of this funding will support the revamp of Caldicot Skate Park, where I recently met the local Skate Park Committee to support their campaign for a full revamp.
While the initial £150,000 investment is a fantastic start, further funding will still be needed to fully rebuild the skate park. I will continue doing everything I can to support the campaign as it moves forward.
Supporting our high streets and town centres remains one of my top priorities as your MP.
This £2.2 million is being invested directly into our communities and will bring real, tangible improvements that will be seen and felt across Monmouthshire.
Moving forward, I will continue working with residents, businesses, and both governments to secure the investment Monmouthshire deserves to really make our towns thrive.
