“I just don’t get why anyone would want to wear one. They make people look like drunken wobbles or chubby and clumsy toddlers in jumpsuits waddling around the place. I know we’ve had a lot of rain lately, but I don’t care if they keep you dry. Carry an umbrella. It looks infinitely more stylish. In my eyes, what happens on the beach should stay on the beach. Dry robes have no place in decent society.”