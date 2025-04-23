As we say goodbye to lambing for another year and head into harvesting season, I thought now would be a good time to remind you all of the importance of on-farm safety. Staying safe on farm is all about prevention. Farmers need to be aware of the risks in their place of work and know how they can minimise or remove them. Machinery is one of the biggest risks to safety and that is why this quarter, the Wales Farm Safety Partnership, of which NFU Cymru is a member, is focussing on highlighting this.