A meeting is set to be held in Abergavenny to further investigate the feasibility of an electric car sharing scheme, which is already being used in towns across Wales.
The charitable organisation has now confirmed it has found enough interest within Abergavenny and the surrounding villages for Trydani, who operate the scheme, to speak with locals about how they would implement it.
“We now have a quorum of people who have registered interest, and so Trydani are setting up a meeting to share more information with anyone interested,” a spokesperson said.
The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, April 29th.