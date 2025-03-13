An electric car sharing scheme could be making its way to Abergavenny and is being considered by the town’s environmental group.
Greener Abergavenny is investigating the introduction of the scheme for Abergavenny and the surrounding towns and villages. It says its role is to raise awareness and help explore how much interest there is in the community.
“We are working with a not-for-profit community owned electric car sharing service called TrydaNi, which has financial support from the Welsh Government and already operating schemes in a number of towns in Wales.”
Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales has previously spoke positively of the scheme.
“I am delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to fund this scheme,” he said.
“Projects like this are vital and their importance cannot be underestimated.”
TrydaNi received funding from Big Lottery in 2023 and Community Energy Wales to launch a two-year pilot project, allowing members to book an access vehicles through a mobile app, using five community energy groups to host car sharing clubs.
Cyrene Dominguez is the Member Services Manager and invites anyone interested in benefitting from the scheme to register their interest.
Ms Dominguez explained: “Those interested [in a care share club in Abergavenny] should visit www.trydani.org. Once we have received at least 15 interested prospective members, we will invite those members to a meeting where we will present further information about how the club works and the next steps required from everyone to make is a success – such as locating ideal parking spaces and local members' access.”
This year, TrydaNi aims to expand its network and implement its community ownership model, giving members a voice in decisions that impact their local clubs and the wider network. It currently operates car share clubs in nine Welsh locations.