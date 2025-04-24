THE Abergavenny Folk, Blues and Country Music Club has announced its next upcoming meetings.
The next meeting will be 8pm, Tuesday, May 13, at The Hen and Chickens, Abergavenny.
A spokesperson said: “Our monthly meetings will continue on the second Tuesday of every month, starting at 8pm. Purely Acoustic.Traditional and Contemporary. Everyone is welcome. You don’t have to be a player, just come along and join in the fun and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers, fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets!”
Anybody interested can find out more information on the meetings by contacting Graham on 01873852108.
Further information on South Wales folk events can be found on social media and online.