Did you know you are 21 times more likely to have a fatal accident working in agriculture than in any other industry?
Last week, the FUW were delighted to support the IOSH North Wales branch event focused on safety in rural industries. The day brought together a range of experts and stakeholders, providing insight into the health and safety challenges within the farming sector.
The reality makes for sobering reading. The period 2023 to 2024 saw 23 people in Great Britain lose their lives in agricultural incidents. While the sector makes up around 1per cent of the UK’s working population, agriculture still accounts for 17per cent of all deaths in the workplace. Tragically, the statistics often hide a further tragedy of children killed or injured - with an average of two young children are being killed on UK farms each year.
The cause of such fatalities vary greatly, with falls from height or interactions with livestock accounting for 9per cent and 13per cent of fatal injuries by accident type. However, according to the HSE, the leading cause of fatal injuries on farms is moving vehicles - accounting for 39per cent of fatal injuries in 2023/2024. A further 9 per cent of fatalities were a result of contact with machinery including entanglement in machinery and PTO shafts.
With incidents involving vehicles and machinery therefore accounting for almost 50per cent of farm fatalities, the FUW is proud to be supporting Wales Farm Safety Partnerships’ latest campaign highlighting the risks associated with working with machinery and vehicles on farms.
Ultimately, fatalities and injuries from vehicles and machinery can be prevented with due care and diligence, and as farmers we all have a responsibility to follow simple steps to safeguard ourselves, our families and employees, and the public.
Before using any vehicles or machinery, farmers should undertake regular checks of breaks and other safety-critical items, such as tyres, mirrors and seatbelts. Maintenance is particularly important when using farm machinery, and it’s important to check all necessary guards are in position and in good order. You should only operate a vehicle or machine if trained and competent to do so.
It’s also important that we remain aware of our surroundings and display due diligence when operating vehicles or machinery. Crucially, always keep people and moving vehicles well apart, never carry passengers, be aware of blind-spots, and always wear your seatbelt.
ATVs are a significant cause of on-farm fatalities, and drivers must wear a suitable and approved ATV helmet, never carry passengers, or take risks on uneven or sloping ground which can lead to overturning.
For more information about how keep yourself and others safe on your farm, visit the Wales Farm Safety website: