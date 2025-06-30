Since these proposals first emerged, the FUW has consistently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the sector, urging the government to reconsider this ill-conceived policy. However, despite the industry's dire warnings and growing unease among many of the government's own backbenchers, these appeals appear to have fallen on deaf ears. With the April 2026 implementation deadline now rapidly approaching, the mounting strain and uncertainty facing Welsh farmers is reaching critical levels, threatening their livelihoods and the very fabric of rural communities.