Farming unions have urged Powys County Councillors to back calls for a moratorium on the sale of council farms.
NFU Cymru and the Farmers’ Union of Wales are supporting calls from a Powys pressure group seeking a pause on the sale of local authority-run farms. It follows a well-attended public meeting in Montgomeryshire in May, where council farm tenants voiced concerns over the future of holdings.
Powys County Council is expected to hold a meeting next week (week commencing 7th July) to discuss the issue.
Wyn Williams, FUW Montgomery Chair said: "The uncertainty surrounding Powys County Council's farm estate leaves tenant farmers in an incredibly vulnerable position. These families have often invested their lives and livelihoods into these holdings, and the lack of clear, long-term strategy from the council undermines their dedication and commitment to Welsh agriculture. We urge the council to safeguard these vital farms and their tenants for future generations."
NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor County Adviser Stella Owen said: “Council farm tenancies play a pivotal role in enabling new entrants and young farming families to take their first steps into farming. While we understand that council farm estates will change and evolve over time, it’s crucial that this avenue remains open and any contraction of a council farm estate would naturally be of great concern.”
