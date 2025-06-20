From 2026 the Senedd will be expanded to become a 96-seat parliament, with MSs elected purely on a proportional basis. Some of the newly-formed 16 Senedd constituencies may have few farms, but every constituency will, however, be home to many residents who work within Wales’ thriving food and farming supply chain. What is beyond doubt is that the overwhelming majority of those constituents will be reliant on Welsh farmers for the food they eat. Between now and the election in May we will be engaging with candidates across all political parties and, beyond that, with those fortunate enough to secure seats in Cardiff Bay, to press home this important message.