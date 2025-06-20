NFU Cymru has recently launched its new election manifesto at the Senedd as part of NFU Cymru’s Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming event. The event made up one of several activities hosted by the union across Wales as part of its fourth annual Welsh Farming Week celebrations. The union’s Welsh farming: Growing forward document features a series of bold and ambitious asks of all candidates and parties set to stand in next year’s Senedd Election.
The launch of the NFU Cymru manifesto puts the union on the front foot in promoting Welsh agriculture’s key priorities to candidates ahead of the next election. While there are 11 months before we head to the polls, this is a critical time for Welsh farming and from our perspective there is not a moment to waste; we are motivated by working alongside political representatives from all parties to help the industry meet its ambitions and further realise its future potential.
Food production is at the core of NFU Cymru’s new Welsh farming: Growing forward manifesto, with key asks concerning a comprehensive farm to fork food strategy, future policy underpinning food production and commitments to increasing the sourcing of Welsh food in the public sector. We have a growing Welsh food and drink sector here in Wales – with produce supplied by Welsh farmers – that is a key contributor to the economy. With the right policies in place to support the producers of those core ingredients, we believe there is significant further potential for the Welsh food and drink industry to create further employment and revenue for the country.
Away from food, the manifesto also features a wider series of priorities in key areas affecting agriculture such as bovine TB, water quality and a ring-fenced multi-annual budget for Welsh farming.
From 2026 the Senedd will be expanded to become a 96-seat parliament, with MSs elected purely on a proportional basis. Some of the newly-formed 16 Senedd constituencies may have few farms, but every constituency will, however, be home to many residents who work within Wales’ thriving food and farming supply chain. What is beyond doubt is that the overwhelming majority of those constituents will be reliant on Welsh farmers for the food they eat. Between now and the election in May we will be engaging with candidates across all political parties and, beyond that, with those fortunate enough to secure seats in Cardiff Bay, to press home this important message.
