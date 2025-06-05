This year, the Gareth Raw Rees travel scholarship will celebrate 40 years of encouraging young farmers to travel the world to learn more about agriculture abroad. The scholarship fund was launched in 1984 in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion, whose considerable energies had always been directed towards promoting the interests of young people in farming and in the countryside. He was also a firm believer in the benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.