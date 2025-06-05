I can’t quite believe that we are in June already. We are currently only six weeks away from this year’s Royal Welsh Show, which is hard to believe, but NFU Cymru is already preparing for this year’s event.
Ahead of the show, and supported by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, we are looking for applications from people under 30, residing in Wales who are considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield, as part of the Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship.
This year, the Gareth Raw Rees travel scholarship will celebrate 40 years of encouraging young farmers to travel the world to learn more about agriculture abroad. The scholarship fund was launched in 1984 in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion, whose considerable energies had always been directed towards promoting the interests of young people in farming and in the countryside. He was also a firm believer in the benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.
Supported by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, last year, the committee made over £3,000 available for applicants considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield. Past winners of the award have travelled to New Zealand, Australia, America, the Orkney Islands, Georgia, the Isle of Man and many other destinations. A similar amount will be available again this year.
The Gareth Raw Rees Scholarship offers fantastic opportunities for young people to travel and learn about farming methods in other parts of the world and it is vital that these young farmers fain a wider perspective to help them farm successfully.
The scholarship is managed by the Raw Rees family, NFU Cymru, NFU Mutual, Wales YFC, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and the Future Farmers of Wales.
If you are under 30 years old, reside in Wales, and would like some financial assistance with your travels, even if you have already received support from another scholarship or fund, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
The closing date for applications is Friday, June 13, with the winners announced on the Tuesday of the Royal Welsh Show. For an application form please visit the NFU Cymru website, email [email protected] or telephone the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
