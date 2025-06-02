While it gives me great enjoyment to know so many people are enjoying Wales’ living landscapes, I’ve been saddened to hear of recent reports from across the country of dogs attacking livestock. These incidents are harrowing for all involved: sheep, this time of year with young lambs at foot can be panicked , seriously injured or killed; farmers are faced with the trauma of seeing harm come to their animals, as well as a financial loss; while for dog owners it can be a distressing scenario that could lead to further action. The frustration is that in so many instances these incidents could be easily avoided by dog owners simply keeping their pet on a lead. Research conducted by our partners at NFU Mutual shows that many dog owners don’t believe their dog would chase or harm another animal, but the reality is that any dog let off the lead can become easily excited and be out of sight in the blink of an eye.