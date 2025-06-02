Farmers have multi-faceted roles and as well as feeding the nation, we’re also responsible for sculpting a landscape enjoyed by millions of visitors every year. Although the fine, dry weather we’ve had in recent weeks has been of a growing concern to farmers – particularly those growing crops – in some parts of Wales, it has meant people have been able to get out and about to make the most of the countryside.
While it gives me great enjoyment to know so many people are enjoying Wales’ living landscapes, I’ve been saddened to hear of recent reports from across the country of dogs attacking livestock. These incidents are harrowing for all involved: sheep, this time of year with young lambs at foot can be panicked , seriously injured or killed; farmers are faced with the trauma of seeing harm come to their animals, as well as a financial loss; while for dog owners it can be a distressing scenario that could lead to further action. The frustration is that in so many instances these incidents could be easily avoided by dog owners simply keeping their pet on a lead. Research conducted by our partners at NFU Mutual shows that many dog owners don’t believe their dog would chase or harm another animal, but the reality is that any dog let off the lead can become easily excited and be out of sight in the blink of an eye.
At NFU Cymru we’re taking several approaches to raise the importance of this issue. Recently we held a very successful multi-agency engagement day with dog walkers at Pen y Fan in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. We stressed the importance of keeping your dog under control on a short lead not just around livestock, but also to protect ground nesting birds. The discussions we had with dog walkers were overwhelmingly positive and it was encouraging to know that our messaging landed so well. Such was the success of this initiative that we’re looking at opportunities to carry out similar activities in other areas of Wales.
Elsewhere, over the next month we’re ramping up our engagement with each of the Welsh police forces. We’re expecting to meet with representatives in each region, including tailored rural crime events in some areas where we’re focussing on the issue of dog worrying and livestock attacks, along with other issues including quad bike thefts, fly-tipping and hare-coursing.
While the union is pleased to see that progress is being made in Westminster on a Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill, nevertheless we’re trying to ensure that we are proactively raising the profile of this issue back home in Wales with the public and authorities alike.
