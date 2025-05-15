Despite the current weather, Wales’ climate still lends itself to being a leader in the production of healthy and nutritious food. We know that there is more we can do – ‘if better is possible, then good is not enough’ – but following advice that would cause devastating and irreversible harm to the legacy of generations of Welsh family farms, endanger the jobs of over 50,000 people who work on Welsh farm and removes the foundations of Wales’ £9billion food and drink industry, is unthinkable. Causing such damage to our economy, and the communities equipped with the expert skills and knowledge to help negotiate through this challenge, weakens, not strengthens, our prospects.