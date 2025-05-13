The UK Government has been adamant in its assurance that this agreement will not compromise food, environmental, or animal welfare standards, which we appreciate. Such assurances are in keeping with the stated intention of the UK Government to ‘smooth’ the current trade deal in place with the EU, and whilst we acknowledge the opportunities this deal provides for Welsh farmers in opening a potential new market for our world-leading produce, the size differential between our European markets and limited opening for beef exports to the US should not be ignored.