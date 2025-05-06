We therefore welcomed the opportunity to meet with Dame Nia Griffith MP, Minister in the Wales Office, to further press our case against the UK Government’s proposed review of Agricultural Property Relief (APR), a reform we believe poses a significant threat to the viability of Welsh family farms and domestic food production. Additionally, we conveyed our growing apprehension regarding a potential US-UK trade deal, highlighting the harm a rushed agreement and the importation of lower-standard products, including chlorinated chicken, would inflict on Welsh farmers and our rigorous production standards.