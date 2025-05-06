For Welsh farmers, the early May bank holiday signifies more than just a long weekend; it marks the eagerly awaited start of the agricultural show season, with the Nefyn Show on Pen Llŷn taking centre stage.
Once again, the Farmers’ Union of Wales were delighted to be present at the Show, catching-up over a coffee and cake about the issues impacting Welsh farmers. The Nefyn Show also marked the end of a busy couple of days for the FUW, with Tuesday and Wednesday last week spent in Westminster, lobbying Welsh politicians over the issues impacting Welsh farmers.
Established in 1955 as the independent voice for Wales’ family farms, the FUW has consistently placed lobbying politicians on the challenges and changes in agriculture at the forefront of our work. While devolution has shifted many elements of farming policy to Cardiff, the enduring influence of the UK Government on numerous key issues means that amplifying the voice of Welsh farmers in Westminster remains absolutely essential.
We therefore welcomed the opportunity to meet with Dame Nia Griffith MP, Minister in the Wales Office, to further press our case against the UK Government’s proposed review of Agricultural Property Relief (APR), a reform we believe poses a significant threat to the viability of Welsh family farms and domestic food production. Additionally, we conveyed our growing apprehension regarding a potential US-UK trade deal, highlighting the harm a rushed agreement and the importation of lower-standard products, including chlorinated chicken, would inflict on Welsh farmers and our rigorous production standards.
Both issues were also on the agenda in our meeting with Alistair Carmichael MP, Chair of Parliament’s influential Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA). We also outlined our concern over the UK Government’s decision to ‘Barnettise’ future agricultural funding - which will see the future Welsh agricultural budget face a fall from 9.4% to 5% of any proportional uplifts (or reductions) the UK agriculture budget receives.
The FUW also welcomed the opportunity to meet Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP, David Chadwick, discussing his recent work calling for the Groceries Code Adjudicator to be strengthened, which would improve fairness within the supply chain between retailers and suppliers, and a better deal for Welsh farmers.
On Wednesday, we worked alongside FUW Carmarthen Chair, and Caerfyrddin MP, Ann Davies to arrange ‘Carmarthenshire Day’ at Westminster Hall. The event brought together a range of producers from Carmarthenshire - including meat, coffee and honey - together with a wide range of parliamentarians and peers, and a busload of Carmarthenshire FUW members. The event was an outstanding success, providing the FUW with a valuable lobbying opportunity, and a chance to showcase some of West Wales’ brilliant produce in the heart of Westminster.