The second deal with the USA isn’t as comprehensive but it represents the first step towards a larger deal that will be worked out in the weeks and months to come. This quick deal is about lowering the 25% tariff that President Trump has imposed on US imports of steel, aluminium and cars. In return for US concessions in these areas, the UK Government has opened our market to additional, but crucially limited, amounts of US beef and ethanol. The UK has also secured access for a ring-fenced volume of British beef to the US market.