Mike Peters, the charismatic frontman of The Alarm known for his passionate advocacy for cancer research, passed away at the age of 66. He was remembered for both his musical legacy and his dedication to causes close to his heart. Mike lived with blood cancer for 30 years, following his diagnosis of lymphoma in 1995, and later having chronic lymphocytic leukaemia twice.

But in 1989 he and the band were at the height of his fame and local journalist ANDY SHERWILL had the opportunity of spending three days with the singer, known for Sixty Eight Guns, as part of a week in the life of a Rock ‘n’ Roll star for Wales on Sunday and reflects on the experience.